Research shows that the LGBTQI+ communities increased use of social media together with the exposure to highly visual and appearance focused content has shown a link with poorer body image.

Gay, bisexual and queer men are at a higher risk of negative body image, and this is linked with negative mood, sexual and health outcomes.

Emma Whitty, A youth LGBTQI+ worker based in Wexford spoke to Fran about this and the recent controversy with RTE and Dublin Pride.