Diversity – Knockanrawley Resource Centre

Katie O’Donovan is a graduate journalist who has been with us here in Tipp FM for the past five months as part of the Learning Waves Journalism Graduate Programme. As part of the programme, she had to create a short form documentary focusing on the areas of either sustainability, climate change or diversity/inclusion.

She chose to look at the area of diversity in Tipperary and as part of this she went to Tipp Town’s Knockanrawley Resource Centre and spoke to four women from different countries (Solomon Islands, Romania, Ukraine and Syria) about what led them to settle in Tipperary Town and what issues they encountered.