The Men’s Development Network was founded in 1997 when men working in the social care field, probation, youth work, addictions, academia and health came together to discuss what was rapidly becoming a crisis.

Together it was decided that this group of men would work to identify the key issues in their lives, highlight the issues that needed addressing and offer solutions.

Derek Smith is Supervisor for the Men’s Development Network,he spoke to Fran on Tipp Today.