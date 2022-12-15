Clonmel man continues to raise awareness of conditions in the Ukraine following his latest trip to the region

Moscow said no “Christmas ceasefire” was on the cards after nearly ten months of war in Ukraine, rejecting a call by Kyiv to start withdrawing troops by Christmas as a step to end Europe’s biggest conflict since World War II.

Russia and Ukraine are not currently engaged in talks to end the fighting, which is raging in the east and south with little movement on either side.

Violence returned to Kyiv yesterday, with the first major drone attack on Ukraine’s capital in weeks.





You may remember we spoke to Clonmel man, Andrew Laste from the city of Kyiv in Ukraine recently.

He is home now and joined Fran in studio for a catch up.