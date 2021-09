Taylor Franey took to social media yesterday to express concerns over the lack of ASD Units and places for children with autism/disabilities in primary schools in Carrick on Suir.

As a result, Taylor must look outside of her hometown for a school with an ASD unit for her child, despite having her child’s name on a list 2 years in advance. She spoke to Fran this morning on the show.

Breda Tobin, who created the Facebook page ‘Carrick-on-Suir ASD Unit Campaign,’ also joined Fran.