Cahir Comhaltas, which was set up in 1989, has over one hundred members within Cahir town and holds weekly traditional Irish music lessons for all ages.

Seisiúns with the group will take place tonight at 8pm in Cahir Castle and every Thursday night with the final show being on August 25.

Mary & Michael Harty, Naoise Forristal, Rebecca Ryan, Catherine Maher & Megan Davis all joined Fran for the chats and some tunes.