In his Budget 2022 speech, the Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe confirmed that the 9% rate will increase to 13.5% next September.

The increase was originally announced last year; however, the pubs industry had called for it to be delayed due to allow businesses get back on their feet after the pandemic…

Mairead Ryan owner of Paddy’s Bar in Terryglass and Tom Egan from the Horse and Jockey Hotel gave their reaction to Michael on Tipp Today.