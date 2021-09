This week, Apple has issued an urgent security software update to all iPhone, iPad and Mac users.

This was in response to a new threat to users, where their device can be infected by malicious spyware. The spyware infects the device through a “maliciously crafted” pdf file. It can infect the device without users even clicking on the file.

Tipp native, Paul Delahunty is Chief Security Officer with Stryve, an Irish cybersecurity company spoke to Alison on Tipp Today.