On September 30th and October 21st, AIB branches in Cashel, Roscrea , Carrick-on-Suir and Cahir, along with 67 other branches across the country, will no longer offer cash and cheque services at the counter or through Cash Machines inside the branch. This means they will not have notes, coins, cheques, foreign exchange or bank drafts available to customers.

We went live to Cashel to our reporter Alison Hyland.