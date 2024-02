On Friday’s Tipp Today, Fran spoke to Johnny Luby for his take on the week that was, Deirdre Ryan from templemore swimming pool group on the latest in their campaign, Jimmy Hennessy, a Tipp Business owner offering a reward for information after a burglary at his business, TD Alan Kelly on the latest in the RTE scandal, Cllrs Michael O’Meara and Jim Ryan on what to do about speed ramps and our friday panel of Kieran, Alison and Liam unpack the topics of the week.