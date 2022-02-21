Tipp Today – Full Show – 2102

On Monday’s Tipp Today, Cathy spoke to Fran about Dangerous dogs and how the onus is on the owner, not the animal, Norah and Cian gave their views on mask wearing, Julie Anna and Angie also gave their views on dangerous dogs and we aired our interview with the Taniaste Leo Varadkar who wa sin Tipp on Friday.

Katie Murphy of Clonmel Acupuncture joined us in studio to talk about traditional Chinese medicine, Dr Lucia Gannon spoke about chronic cough and when to recognise it needs attention.

Cathal Nolan from Irelands Weather Channel on the recent storms and told us whats ahead in the coming days.

Laura Jones and Stephen Gleeson told us about the exciting new Tipp FM Sports Star of the Month awards,

Niall Kitson from Tech Central spoke about the future of online shopping and why our social media always seems to knw what we’re thinking about and Singer Cliona O’Hagan spoke to us ahead of upcoming show in Cashel.