Tipp Today Full Show 141122

On Monday’s Tipp Today, we spoke to Cara Darmody live in studio after she got her Junior cert result! We spoke to Graham King on accusations that he had turned down previous opportunities to be housed, we also spoke to Chloe who continues her fight for disability payment after suffering a stroke at 25. Karl spoke about fears of growing anti social behaviour in Thurles after a video went viral, Thomas Conway was in studio for his weekly round up of global news.

The weekend Sports review with Paul Carroll.

The sad news broke this morning of Vicky Phelan’s passing. We spoke to Alan Kelly, Jennifer Hickey, caller Breda and Vicky’s solicitor Cian O’Carroll shared their tributes.