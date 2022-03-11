Tipp Today Full Show 1103

On friday’s Tipp Today, Fran spoke to Johnny Looby for his take on the week that was, we spoke to John Cotter from John Cotter Transport on how the rise in fuel costs and how its leading to a rise in fuel theft.

Barbara spoke to us about her take on the demonisation of nuns, our resident GP Pat Harrold spoke to us about alcohol in the run up to St Patricks Day. Chief Superintendant Derek Smart was live in studio to appeal to motorists to stop flashing warnings for speed checks, Ronan Scully from the Irish Emergency Alliance spoke to us from the Slovakian border in Ukraine with the latest on the refugee crisis there.

Newport College Principal and students Marcin and Manasi spoke to us ahead of the Keeper Hill Challenge and our friday Panel of Michael Cleary, Shane Brophy and Imelda Walsh picked apart the topics of the week.