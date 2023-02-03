Tipp Today Full Show 030223

On Fridays Tipp Today, Fran began by speaking to Johnny Luby for his take on the week that was, Martin Condon who is a drug policy activist spoke about the story that the Taoiseach may be considering decriminalising drugs, Ger Redser O’Grady on the news that Katie Taylor won’t get to fight in Croke Park, Senator Garret Ahern on calls to cap refugees and the views from a refugee Lucky who also spoke to Fran, a taste of this weekends Down Your Way and our friday Panel of Richie, Phil and Karl discussed the main news stories of the week.