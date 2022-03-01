Tipp Today Full Show 0103

On Tuesday’s Tipp Today, we spoke to Joan, Andrea Caroline and a number of other callers who had differing views on the relaxation of mask rules.

We spoke to Violet who was behind gathering much needed supplies for families affected in Ukraine, Adriaan Bartells and Martin Lynch spoke to Fran on the long awaited opening of the Cashel Palace hotel, Angela spoke to us about a scam call she got this morning, Richard Gleeson from Dooks gave us his pancale recommendations and recipes, Healer Alison Byrne spoke to Fran about Kindness. Bishop Alphnsus Cullinan was in studio to talk about the importance of Lent. Our Dear Phil slot dealt with letters from listeners dealing with a sudden divorce, a possible affair next door and a nervous shopper and security expert Declan Power gave us his take on the latest in Ukraine.