Tipp Today 09/01/24

On today’s show, Cathal from Irelands Weather Channel. Additionally, An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has warned that no one has the right to veto who lives in their community, and listeners shared their views on this. The ESRI’s findings that most nursing homes are controlled by private, for-profit operators was discussed. Finally, our Agony Aunt Phil responded to listeners’ letters, and Ali delved into the strange events that occurred in the US on New Year’s Day for this week’s conspiracy files segment.