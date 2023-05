The US President’s joined the world of music in paying tribute to Tina Turner, calling the singer a “once-in-a-generation talent” following her death, at the age of 83.

Mick Jagger called her “inspiring, warm, funny and generous”, while

Elton John’s described her as a “total legend” and an “electric” performer.





Rebecca O’Connor joins me now and Rebecca is a Tina Turner Tribute act and she spoke to Fran on Tipp Today this morning.