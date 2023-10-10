As the situation escalates in Gaza, we speak to one Tipp man just back from the region

As you are aware Israelis woke on the last day of the Jewish high holidays to the wail of sirens as Hamas and Islamic Jihad fired thousands of rockets from Gaza and armed militants broke down the high-tech barriers surrounding the Gaza strip to enter Israel, shooting and taking hostages.

The latest on this is that Israel has retaken control of the Gaza border fence and is planting mines in the parts where the barrier was toppled.

Sinn Fein Activist & member of the Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign – Dean McGrath is just back from a trip to Palestine, and he joined Fran in studio.