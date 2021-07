Yesterday we learned about the death of former Minister of State and Fianna Fail TD, Dr Sean McCarthy, who represented South Tipperary in the Dáil from 1981 to 1989. Before entering politics, Dr McCarthy was a well-loved GP in Cashel.

Tributes have poured in from friends and colleagues since the news broke.

Fianna Fail TD Jackie Cahill spoke to Fran on Seán’s passing. Rest in Peace Seán.