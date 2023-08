For almost two decades, Tipperary born Father Patrick Ryan evaded intelligence agencies across Europe. The subject of two unsuccessful extradition requests, he was, for a time, one of the most wanted men in Britain.

In The Padre, award-winning investigative journalist Jennifer O’Leary exposes the paramilitary exploits of the former Irish priest and active IRA supporter – revealing many details unknown until now. She joined Fran on the programme this morning.