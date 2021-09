100 years ago, an IRA Active Service Unit, or “Flying Column”, ambushed a party of 28 RIC police travelling in cars and on bicyles between Borrisokane and Cloughjordan at Kylebeg, near Modreeny.

The Modreeny Ambush monument is unveiling at 2:30 pm this Saturday 2nd of October…

Ger Heffernan – Member of the Heritage Group in Cloughjordan joined Fran this morning.