John Connors, from Borrisoleigh, wrote a well-received book on the life of Seán Hogan of Knocklong rescue fame which was published in April of 2019.

In the intervening years the author has been quietly studying and researching into the life of Hogan’s comrade, Dan Breen.

John was initially hesitant in undertaking the project as he felt that everything that could be written about Dan Breen was already written.