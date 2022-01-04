Full show January 4, 2022

Listen back to the full show, with coverage of the schools re-opening on Thursday Fran spoke to Principal of St Joseph’s Primary School in Tipp Town and Deputy President of the Irish Primary Principals Network, Louise Tobin.

Consumer Journalist Siobhán Maguire spoke about what to do with unwanted Christmas gifts.

With their usual slots, there was legal advice from John Lynch and financial information from Frances O’Hanlon.





Holistic Therapist Alison Byrne talked to Fran about how to embrace 2022 as a healthier you.