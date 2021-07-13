The Forgotten Frontline Family Carers Ireland’s Proposals for Budget 2022

Many of Ireland’s 500,000 family carers feel they have been forgotten by Government throughout the COVID pandemic.

As the country begins to emerge from the crisis, there is now an opportunity for Government to demonstrate that they recognize carers and value their contribution.

Family Carers Ireland calls on Government to use Budget 2022 to demonstrate their commitment to carers by delivering six priorities. Richie Molloy, Carer Supports Manager, Family Carers Ireland spoke to Fran on Tipp Today.