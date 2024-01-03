Efforts to get underway to find the remains of a Tipp man wrongly convicted of murder

Mountjoy Prison is set to be dug up in the coming weeks after a team of archaeologists was enlisted to help find the remains of prisoners executed in the jail as far back as 1870.

A key focus for the work is to find and identify the remains of Tipp man Henry (Harry) Gleeson, who became the first man in the history of the State to be given a posthumous pardon when President Michael D Higgins signed the order exonerating him in 2015.

Mr Gleeson was hanged on April 23, 1941, after his conviction of the murder of Mary McCarthy.





Author of the Framing of Harry Gleeson Kieran Fagan spoke to Ali.