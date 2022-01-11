Banning the Open Fire – John Sodeau

Banning fire burning at home and preventing and removing chimneys from homes may seem radical but could make a huge difference in the overall health of the nation.

That is according to one of Ireland’s foremost experts on air quality, professor emeritus of chemistry at UCC John Sodeau, who likened the concept to the smoking ban of 2004 that seemed unlikely to catch the public imagination at the time, but subsequently became a major public health success.

John Sodeau is a Professor Emeritus of Chemistry at UCC, and he spoke to Fran on Tipp Today this morning.