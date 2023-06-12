Ours to Protect Weekly Tips – Electric Cars

This week Tipp FM looked at the growth of Electric Cars in the county and country
Did you know…
- There will be 13 new charging stations in Tipperary by August
- There are now 11,164 additional EV registrations in the country as of April
- 211 motorists bought Tipp registered Electric vehicles in the year to April
Why Drive an Electric Car?
- Because motor tax is calculated on the emissions level of the vehicle, electric vehicles are at the lowest tax band. Just €120 per year for a Battery Electric Vehicle.
- Fuelling an electric vehicle costs much less than fuelling a similar size petrol or diesel car. You can save between 50 and 60% on fuel costs.
- Electric vehicles often come with a very high electronics specification as standard. This may include advanced cruise control, SatNav and bluetooth.
What are the environmental benefits:
- They emit fewer greenhouse gases and air pollutants than petrol or diesel cars, this takes into account their production and electricity generation to keep them running.
- Allow you to rest easy knowing that you’re driving is having no carbon imprint on the environment compared to fossil fuels.
Here’s a few websites if you want to know more !
https://www.seai.ie/ev-calculator- calculate your costs
https://www.creditunion.ie/blog/advantages-disadvantages-of-electric-cars-ireland/ – Considerations