Ours to Protect Weekly Tips – Electric Cars

This week Tipp FM looked at the growth of Electric Cars in the county and country





Did you know…

There will be 13 new charging stations in Tipperary by August

There are now 11,164 additional EV registrations in the country as of April

211 motorists bought Tipp registered Electric vehicles in the year to April

Why Drive an Electric Car?

Because motor tax is calculated on the emissions level of the vehicle, electric vehicles are at the lowest tax band. Just €120 per year for a Battery Electric Vehicle.

Fuelling an electric vehicle costs much less than fuelling a similar size petrol or diesel car. You can save between 50 and 60% on fuel costs.

Electric vehicles often come with a very high electronics specification as standard. This may include advanced cruise control, SatNav and bluetooth.

What are the environmental benefits:

They emit fewer greenhouse gases and air pollutants than petrol or diesel cars, this takes into account their production and electricity generation to keep them running.

Allow you to rest easy knowing that you’re driving is having no carbon imprint on the environment compared to fossil fuels.

Here’s a few websites if you want to know more !

https://www.seai.ie/ev-calculator- calculate your costs

https://www.creditunion.ie/blog/advantages-disadvantages-of-electric-cars-ireland/ – Considerations