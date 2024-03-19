Ours To Prptect – Tom Houlihan

This week Tipp FM looked at ash dieback in the country and what we can do to reduce it’s impact
Did you know…
- Ash dieback is a serious disease of ash trees caused by the invasive fungal pathogen Hymenoscyphus fraxineus
- The pathogen originates in Asia and was brought to Europe in the early 90s.
- Ash dieback was first detected in the Republic of Ireland in October 2012 on plants imported from continental Europe. The disease is now prevalent throughout most of the island of Ireland and is likely to cause the death of the majority of the ash trees over the next two decades.