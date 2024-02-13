Ours To Protect – Petals & Paper PKG

This week Tipp FM shined a light on an innovative Tipp business!

Nenagh artist Shirley McLoughney is turning trash to treasure by craft beautiful stationary items and cards from anything from old coffee cups, old feed bags, discarded cardboard and anything she can get her hands on!

She has also started crafted bespoke and spectacular jewellery from old glass!

It is a completely unique and sustainable business from start to finsh. She even uses food for her colouring, using anything from red cabbage, olive and potatoes to get the best colours she can!

Our Reporter Alison Hyland caught up with Shirley to find out more about the business and what inspired her to create craft from disgarded items.