Ours to Protect – Fishing on the River Suir

If you walk along the rover Suir of an evening you’ll regularly see anglers staggered along the bed passing their time fishing.

For any of us not involved in that world it might be hard t understand the love they have for it, and the peace it brings.

As part of Ours to Protect this week – Sheila has been looking at fishing here locally in Tipperary and the joy that nature brings to those involved.





She met with the Clonmel and District Anglers where they went along the River Suir to teach her a little bit- She started by talking to secretary Mick Lynch who introduced some of the others: