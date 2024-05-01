Michael Dennehy, Clonmel

Auburn Park and formerly Abbey Road, Clonmel.

Michael passed away peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital on Tuesday afternoon surrounded by his loving family.

He is pre-deceased by his sisters Carol and Mary, his brother Noel and Noel’s wife Margaret.

Beloved husband and loving father he will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Helen, sons Brian and Neil, daughter Lisa, grandchildren Ross, Ashley, Roma, Luca, Claire and James, brothers Niall, Willie, John and Paul, sisters Geraldine and Noreen, daughter-in-law Caroline, Neil’s partner Marzena and Lisa’s partner James, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Thursday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm.

Removal on Friday to St Oliver’s Church. Funeral Mass on arrival at 11.30am. Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis

Messages of condolence may be left on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page.