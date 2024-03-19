Ours To Protect – Barn Owl

Tipperary is one of three counties which are considered the stronghold of the Barn Owl, an iconic species in Ireland. The Barn Owl is an iconic bird of the Irish Countryside. Our Barn Owl population is estimated at approximately 300-400 breeding pairs. Tipperary is one of three counties which are considered the stronghold of this species. Unfortunately, with the demise of old barns and old trees with suitable cavities Barn Owls are struggling to find suitable nest sites. What is also contributing to the death of Barn owls is the deveopment of the motorway network. This is a problem that the Tipperary Barn Owl Project is helping to address with the help of the TII. The Tipp Barn Owl Project has been in operation since the early 90’s and was born from a Primary school project that was undertaken by pupils in Ballycahill Primary school. Then Prinicpal Tom Gallagher now spear heads the work of the Tipperary Barn Owl Project.