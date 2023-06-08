Willie Joe Ryan, Templederry

Cummer Judy, Templederry.

Peacefully under the wonderful care of the staff of University Hospital Limerick.

Predeceased by his son Oliver and grandson Kevin. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Sadie, sons John, Michael, TJ, David, and Liam, daughters Sally (Maher) and Mary (Lavery), daughters in law Rita, Joanne, Siobhan, Noreen and Sinead, sons in law Paudie and Willie, his 15 adored grandchildren and great grandchild, brother Tommy, sisters Marian, Nonie, Una, Eileen and Monica, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at O’Dwyer’s Funeral Home, Upperchurch on Friday evening from 5.30pm to 8pm.

Funeral arriving on Saturday morning to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Templederry at 10am for Funeral Mass at 10.30 followed by burial in the Killenaive cemetery.

Family flowers only please.