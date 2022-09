Moyglass, Fethard

September 5th 2022.

Deeply regretted by his wife Liz, son Anthony, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at McCarthy’s Funeral Home, Fethard, on Tuesday from 5pm to 7pm.

Funeral Mass in St Joseph the Worker Church, Moyglass on Wednesday at 11.30 followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

The Mass can be viewed online at churchcamlive.ie