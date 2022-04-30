Tom Hill, Borrisokane

Whitstone, Borrisokane.

Peacefully In his 96 year surrounded by his loving family in the loving care of the matron and staff of Bushy Park Nursing Home Borrisokane, Predeceased by his wife Alice.

Deeply regretted by his loving daughters Margaret and Ellen son Tommy, sons-in-law, Gerry and Charley, Tommy’s partner Mary, grandchildren Rachel, Niall, Cathal, Caroline, Catherine, Lauren, Eoghan and Sarah, nieces, nephews Relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace.

Reposing this Sunday evening at Sullivan’s Funeral Home Mane Street Borrisokane from 5pm to 7pm.

Funeral arriving on Monday morning to St Flannan’s Church Ardcroney at 10.45am for mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Ardcroney new cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to a charity of your choice.

Please ware face coverings, no shaking of hands please.

Tom’s Family wish to thank you for your cooperation.