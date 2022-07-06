Tom Butler, Fethard

Coolanure, Fethard

July 5th, 2022, (unexpectedly) in the loving care of the staff of Croí Óir, Our Ladies Hospital, Cashel.

Pre deceased by his son PJ, his brother Paddy and his sister Biddy. Deeply regretted by his lovely wife Mary, his sons and daughters Carmel (Leavy), Noel, Ann (Leahy), Kieran, Fiona (Dungan) and Richard, fourteen grandchildren, his great grand-daughter, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, Nieces, nephews , relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at home on Thursday July 7th from 3pm to 8pm (E91X2V9).

Funeral Mass in the Holy Trinity Parish Church, Fethard, on Friday July 8th at 11am followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery.

May he rest in peace.

Mass URL link: parishchurch.net