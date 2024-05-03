Policing in Rural Areas is a big concern for voters

Policing in rural areas is one of the main issues on the doorsteps of the electorate according to one Tipperary local election candidate.

Independant Councillor Andy Moloney says that along with policing, housing is another big concern.

Cllr Moloney says that while priority issues differ between urban and rural areas, housing, health and policing are the main conerns shared by both.

He was speaking on Tipp Today as part of the spotlight series on locel election candidates,

He outlines what he has been hearing on the doorsteps of Tipperary.

“In general, policing and feeling secure in your home is a big thing in rural areas and that will change when I move in to more urban settings. Out the country you’re dealing with policing and what you also have is a lot of families who spent their lives educating their kids and never got a handout and their kids now are professionals with great jobs and they just can’t get on the property ladder and that’s a huge issue aswell”.