Thomas (Tom) Ryan, Capparoe

Shallee Lower, Capparoe, Nenagh

August 22nd 2023, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of University Hospital Limerick, surrounded by his loving family.

Predeceased by his son Denis (Tex), parents Bridget and Denis and his siblings. Beloved husband of Bridie and loving father of Mike, Theresa, Joan and Breda. Much loved and sadly missed by his family, sister Eileen, daughter-in-law Veronica, sons-in-law Thomas, Ray and Paul, his adored grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Thursday at Ryan’s Funeral Home Nenagh, from 5pm until 7pm.

Funeral arriving on Friday to St. Joseph’s Church, Ballinahinch, for Funeral Mass at 11.30am, followed by burial in Kilmore Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Milford Care Centre

May his gentle soul Rest in Peace.