Thomas Butler, Thurles

Croke Street, Thurles.

Peacefully after a short illness.

In the wonderful care of the staff of Tipperary University Hospital and Padre Pio Nursing Home, Holycross.

Predeceased by his daughter Mary (Shanahan), parents Margaret and Tommy, brothers Michael and Dermot, sister-in-law Sheila. He will be sadly missed by his loving family, devoted wife Kathleen, daughter Joan (Cummins), grandchildren Amy, Chloe, Aaron, Dylan, Jamie and Caoimhe, sons-in law Billy (Cummins) and Matt (Shanahan), nephews, nieces, brother-in-law Murty Gleeson, sisters-in-law Breda, Mary, Maura and Maureen, cousins, good neighbours and great friends.

Reposing at his daughters Residence (Joan Cummins, Killough, Thurles E41 P285 via Yellow Lough) on Monday 31st October from 4pm to 7pm.

Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Tuesday 1st November at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s cemetery, Thurles.

Donation if desired in lieu of flowers to the Alzheimers Society of Ireland.