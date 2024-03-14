Theresa Kelly-Walsh, Mullinahone

Carrick Street, Mullinahone, Thurles, Co. Tipperary formerly Kelly’s Shop.

Theresa passed away peacefully on March 14th 2024.

Predeceased by her husband Michael. Deeply regretted by her sister Geraldine, brother Donal, sister in law Mai-Britt, niece Astrid, nephew Ivor, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

Reposing in St Michael’s Church Mortuary, Mullinahone on Saturday March 16th from 4.00pm with prayers at 5.45pm. Requiem Mass Sunday March 17th at 12 noon, followed by burial in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Killaghy, Mullinahone.

For those who would have liked to attend but cannot, you may view Theresa’s Funeral Mass on the link below; https://irishlivestream.com/viewingroom2.

House strictly private at all times.