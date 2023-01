Gortmalogue and Melview Nursing Home, Clonmel.

Wife of the late John-Joe Lonergan.

Sadly missed by her loving brother Frank, sister-in-law Ita, nephews, nieces relatives and friends

May Teresa Rest in Peace.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Tuesday evening from 5pm with removal at 7pm to St. Mary’s Church Irishtown.

Requiem Mass at 12noon on Wednesday which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmel followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.