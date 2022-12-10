Stella Cantwell, Thurles & Killenaule

Kickham Street, Mullinahone, Thurles, formerly of Knockavardagh, Killenaule.

On December 9th 2022, peacefully after a short illness.

Pre-deceased by her loving husband Billy, her beloved brothers Jack, Ned, Paddy, Michael and her sisters Margaret, May, Georgina and Ina.

She will be deeply missed by her son Liam, daughters Anne, Noelle, Ailish and Michelle, her sons in law, Cathal, Dennis and Guillermo and her daughter in law Majella, her much loved grandchildren Clodagh, Eoin, Patrick, Ava, Aly, Ella and Aidan, her sister Bessie and her brother Liam, her Brother in law Bob, nieces and nephews and her neighbours and her close circle of friends.

Reposing at her residence, Kickham Street, Mullinahone, on Sunday December 11th from 4pm to 7pm.

Requiem Mass on Monday, December 12th, at 12 noon in St. Michael’s Church, Mullinahone, followed by burial afterwards in St Michael’s Cemetery, Killaghy, Mullinahone.

Family flowers only please.

Donations if desired to The Irish Heart Foundation and Breast Cancer Research Institute.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace