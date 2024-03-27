Sr. Consilio Dineen, Templemore and Rathmore

Formerly Convent of Mercy, Templemore and Gortnabroces, Rathmore Co. Kerry.

Died peacefully at Catherine McAuley Nursing Home, Limerick on Tuesday the 26th of March 2024.

Predeceased by her parents Patrick and Elizabeth, brothers Denis and Con, sisters Sister Evangelist, Mary and Phil, sisters in law, brothers in law.

Sadly, missed by her brother Paddy, sisters Betty and Kathleen, sisters in law Breeda and Pearl, brother-in-law Peter, nieces and nephews, Mercy community, relatives and Friends.

May Sr. Consilio rest in peace.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home Templemore (Eircode E41 TR83) on Holy Thursday from 3pm to 5pm, followed by removal to the Church of the Sacred Heart Templemore.

Prayers of Commendation and Farewell on Good Friday at 12 noon followed by interment in St. Joseph’s Cemetery.

https://www.churchcamlive.ie/templemoreparish/

Messages of condolence may be left at www.ejgrey.com