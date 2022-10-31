Sidney Oliver, Nenagh

Springfort Meadows, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary.

On 30th October 2022.

Peacefully in the loving care of Milbrae Lodge Nursing Home Newport.

Predeceased by his wife Kathleen, sister Sylvia & his precious Grandson Daniel Kelly.

Deeply regretted by his loving daughter Marian sons Kenneth, David & Michael, son in law, daughter’s in law, his 14 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, nephews, neices, relatives and many friends R.I.P.

Reposing at Keller’s funeral home Nenagh ( E45XO94) on Wednesday evening from 6pm to 7pm.

Funeral arriving to Limerick Baptist Church Old Cratloe Road Limerick (V94A564) on Thursday morning for funeral service at 11am, followed by burial in Killoscully churchyard.

House private please.