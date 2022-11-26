Sean Murray, Templederry

The Orchard, Templederry, Nenagh Co. Tipperary.

Sean passed away peacefully in the kind care of the staff at Limerick University Hospital.

Predeceased by his sisters Betty, Angela & Carmel and his brothers Michael & Gerry.

Will be deeply missed by his heartbroken wife Josie (Carr).

Forever loved and greatly missed by his daughters Fiona (Looby) & Deirdre (Frend) and sons Kevin, Sean and Noel. Sons in law Ben & George and daughters in law Elaine, Caroline & Anne. Will be sadly missed by his brothers Paddy, Denis ,Tom & James and his sister Sr.Elizabeth. Sean was a much loved grandfather to his seventeen adoring grandchildren who will miss him dearly. His Nieces, nephews cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Sean Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryan’s funeral home Nenagh this Monday from 5pm to 8pm.

His remains will arrive at The Church of the Immaculate Conception Templederry on Tuesday for Requiem mass at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in Templederry New Cemetery.