Seamus Leahy – Boherlahan

Tubberadora, Boherlahan.

Peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Acorn Lodge Nursing Home.

Predeceased by his wife Margaret and his brother Tommy. Deeply regretted by his loving son Seamie, daughter Isabel, grandchildren Liam, Úna, Séamus, Fia and Peggy, son-in-law Willie, daughter-in-law Niamh, sisters Sally and Nora, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May Seamus Rest in Peace

Reposing at Kennedy’s Funeral Home, Dublin Rd., Thurles on Thursday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Boherlahan on Friday morning at 9.30am for Funeral Mass at 10 o’clock.

Burial after Mass in Holycross Abbey Cemetery.