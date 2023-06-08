Richard (Dick) Coghlan, Ballymackey and Nenagh

Garranthurles, Ballymackey & late of Rathnaleen, Nenagh.

June 8th 2023. Predeceased by his beloved wife Helen.

Deeply regretted by his loving daughter Margot, son in law Aidan, grandchildren Elena, Karl, Jack & Ben, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and many friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Keller’s Funeral Home, Nenagh on Friday evening from 5pm to 7pm

Funeral arriving on Saturday morning at 9.45am to St. Mary of the Rosary Church for Funeral Mass at 10 followed by burial in Lisboney cemetery.

Dick’s funeral Mass can be viewed on http://www.nenaghparish.ie