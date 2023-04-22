Philomena (Ena) Lynch nee McMahon, Nenagh & London

Ballygrauige Estate Nenagh. & Muswell Hill London.

Peacefully in the tender care of the staff at the Lakes Nursing home Killaloe Co,Clare.

Deeply regretted By her Daughters, Sons, Sisters, Grandchildren & great-grandchildren, Daughters in law, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces and nephews cousins neighbours relatives and friends.

May Ena Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryans Funeral home Nenagh this Monday from 5 to 6.30.

Her remains will arrive at St.Marys of the Rosary Church Nenagh on Tuesday for Requiem mass at 11.

Livestream of this mass can be viewed on Nenaghparish.ie Burial afterwards in Barracks Street Graveyard.