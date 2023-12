Philip ( Phil) Moloney

Springfield, Grange, Barna, Thurles, Co. Tipperary.

Reposing at Doyle’s funeral home Urlingford on Tuesday evening from 5.30 until 7.30. Removal on Wednesday morning to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Gortnahoe arriving for Requiem mass at 11.30. Burial afterwards in Glengoole Cemetery.

Family flowers only please.