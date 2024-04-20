Peter Tobin, Co Mayo & formerly Tobin Jewellers, Nenagh

Ballinahaglish, Ballina, Co. Mayo & formerly of Tobin Jewellers, Pearse St. Nenagh

17th April 2024, unexpectantly at Mayo University Hospital, Castlebar. Peter predeceased by his parents Peter and Annette, his infant brother Aiden, parents-in-law Joe and Toni Keegan Circular Road, Ballina. Beloved husband of his treasured wife Ann and adored father of his girls Rhíanna and Emily. Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, sisters Olivia Kelly (Nenagh), Catriona Purcell (Upperchurch), Paula McGrath (Boston), Deidre Sheehan (Nenagh), Kerrie Tobin (Boston), brothers Andrew (Nenagh) and Patrick (Boston). Brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts Kitty O’ Connell (Edenderry), Monica Connors (New Jersey), Marie Mc Atamney and husband Hugh (Ashbourne), nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and Hollister work colleagues, his large circular of friends and last but not least his loyal dog Lily.

Reposing at his residence (F26 W6X9) on Saturday & Sunday from 5pm to 8pm.

Funeral will arrive to St Muredach’s Cathedral, Ballina on Monday for Requiem Mass at 1:30pm followed by burial in Ballinahaglish cemetery.

Peter’s funeral Mass will be live streamed on www.ballinaparish.org

House Private on Monday morning Please.